Sparks glow from broken Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins in this illustration picture, December 8, 2017. Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Bitcoin fell below $15,000 on Monday after South Korea’s financial regulator said it and other agencies are inspecting six local banks that offer digital currency accounts to institutions.



Bitcoin, the world’s biggest virtual currency by market value, was last down 7.57 pct at $14,902.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.