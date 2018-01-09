Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
REUTERS

Apple releases new update to fix 'Spectre' chip flaw

REUTERS

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

A guest points to a MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California, US, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/Files
 

Apple Inc on Monday released an updated version of its operating system software to fix a major microchip security flaw that affected nearly all computer chips made in the last decade.

Last week, Alphabet Inc’s Google and other security researchers disclosed two major chip flaws — one called Meltdown affecting only Intel Corp chips and one called Spectre — that left computing devices vulnerable to hackers.

"For our customers' protection, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available," the company said on its website.

The technology giant also released software updates for its Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch.

The iPhone maker had said on Thursday it will release a patch for the Safari web browser on its iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Apple had also said that there were no known instances of hackers taking advantage of the flaw.

iPhone addiction may be a virtue for investors

Gizmos, AI, and cloud computing take centre stage at consumer gadget extravaganza in US

Smart robot falls dumb as LG touts 'connected life'

LG adds Google AI in ´smart home´ push

Bitcoin drops below $15,000 as South Korea reviews accounts

German justice minister victim of own social media law

Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

German opposition calls for abolition of online hate speech law

John Young, who set records in space with NASA, is dead at 87

