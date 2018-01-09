Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Virat Kohli fan dies after attempting suicide over his dismissal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

Kohli got out for five runs during the first innings of the first Test against South Africa in Cape Town

A fan of Virat Kohli from India, who had attempted self- immolation on Friday after the skipper was dismissed cheaply in the first innings of the Test against South Africa, died today.

63-year-old Babulal Bairva from Madhya Pradesh, a retired railway employee, had set himself on fire after Kohli got out for five runs during the first innings of the first Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

A local police official told Hindustan Times that Babulal succumbed to his injures on Tuesday morning.

The man was watching the India vs South Africa match on Friday when Kohli was dismissed. He told us that “when Kohli got out [he became very upset). He took a bottle of kerosene nearby and poured it on his head and set himself ablaze,” the police official said.

Babulal was rushed to the hospital for treatment by his family members after they heard his cries. He had received burn injuries on his face, head and hands, the official added. 

The match was effectively over in three days with Sunday washed out as 18 wickets fell in 64 overs on day four on a seamer-friendly Cape Town wicket and South Africa won the match by 72 runs.

Set 208 for victory, India were bowled out for 135 in under 43 overs.

