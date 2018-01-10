Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Pakistan team greeted with Maori 'Haka' dance in Dunedin

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

Maori perform Haka dance to welcome Pakistan team in Dunedin 

The Pakistan cricket team received a warm Maori welcome upon its arrival in Dunedin – the venue for the third one-day international against New Zealand on January 13 (Saturday).

The cricketers were pleasantly surprised when the Maori – the indigenous Polynesian people of New Zealand – lined up at the Dunedin International Airport to welcome them with the traditional ‘Haka’ dance.

The Green Shirts were amused at the traditional welcome. 

Some started filming the performance. 

Hasan Ali was clearly a favourite. 

Hasan Ali - all smiles

He even posed for a photo with a Maori musician.

Photo please?

The Haka – a traditional war dance in Maori culture – is widely considered one of the most powerful war dance performances in the world. It is a posture dance performed with vigorous movements and stamping of the feet, with rhythmic loud chants. The dance used to be performed by warriors before a battle, proclaiming their strength and prowess.

The New Zealand rugby team, known as the ‘All Blacks’, famously perform the Haka before their matches. 

