Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Czech woman caught trying to smuggle heroin from Lahore

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

The 21-year-old identified as Tereza Hluskova was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Geo News
 

LAHORE: A Czech woman carrying nine kilogrammes of heroin was arrested at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday. 

The 21-year-old identified as Tereza Hluskova was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore to Abu Dhabi.

The 21-year-old identified as Tereza Hluskova was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Geo News 
 

The woman was in Pakistan on a three-month family visit visa which was issued on November 15 and valid till February 14.

Customs officials have refused to hand over the woman to Anti-Narcotics Force officials and she has been shifted to the Customs House.

A Czech woman carrying nine kilogrammes of heroin was arrested at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: Geo News  
 

According to the airport sources, the woman had crossed both counters of Anti-Narcotics Force before getting caught. 

The Customs said that raids are being conducted in different parts of the city as per the information shared by the woman.  

On June 21, a mother and her son were arrested on Wednesday from Lahore airport over smuggling allegations, according to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

ANF seized about one-kilogramme heroin from the possession of the mother and the son. Heroin was hidden in a secret portion of the bag of the son, identified as Naeem, according to the ANF.

The passengers were travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Father says will not bury Zainab until killer is caught

Father says will not bury Zainab until killer is caught

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Police release sketch of Kasur suspect

Police release sketch of Kasur suspect

 Updated 2 hours ago
Political leaders condemn Kasur incident, demand immediate action

Political leaders condemn Kasur incident, demand immediate action

 Updated 3 hours ago
Aggrieved social media demands justice in Kasur rape case

Aggrieved social media demands justice in Kasur rape case

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

 Updated 4 hours ago
Journalist Taha Siddiqui assaulted by armed men, escapes abduction

Journalist Taha Siddiqui assaulted by armed men, escapes abduction

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Gunmen attempt to stop Justice Gulzar’s son in Karachi

Gunmen attempt to stop Justice Gulzar’s son in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Olson

Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Olson

 Updated 5 hours ago
CM Sindh extends Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days

CM Sindh extends Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM