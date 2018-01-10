Czech woman caught trying to smuggle heroin from Lahore

The 21-year-old identified as Tereza Hluskova was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: A Czech woman carrying nine kilogrammes of heroin was arrested at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.



The 21-year-old identified as Tereza Hluskova was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore to Abu Dhabi.

The woman was in Pakistan on a three-month family visit visa which was issued on November 15 and valid till February 14.

Customs officials have refused to hand over the woman to Anti-Narcotics Force officials and she has been shifted to the Customs House.

According to the airport sources, the woman had crossed both counters of Anti-Narcotics Force before getting caught.

The Customs said that raids are being conducted in different parts of the city as per the information shared by the woman.

