Qadri demands Rana Sanaullah, IGP suspension on Kasur incident

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri on Thursday demanded the suspension of Punjab law minister and inspector general of police (IGP) over the recent rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Kasur.



"If you eliminate the crime and punish the criminals, then make Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Home Minister Rana Muhammad Afzal, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, and the IGP Captain (retired) Arif Nawaz Khan accountable," Qadri demanded at a press conference.

"The IGP, law minister, and home secretary should be suspended with immediate effect," he said, adding that the chief minister should also be summoned and suspended.

"We know that a powerful individual...powerful groups are behind each such incident. It is a network of criminals," the PAT chief said.

He maintained that making low-ranking police officers OSD (officer on special duty) will make no difference.

"Make Shehbaz and Sanaullah OSD, catch their MNAs and MPAs and then you'll find out the criminal network [operating] under them," said Qadri.



Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, who was attending the joint press conference, also expressed deep regret on the killing of two protestors on Wednesday.

"Opening fire is used as an extreme measure," said Kaira in the press conference, which was also attended by Pakistan Muslim League's (PML) Senator Kamil Ali Agha.

"Straight fire was opened on protestors to silence their voices," said Agha. "The behaviour with protestors is regrettable."

Agha further said that he was grateful to the courts and army chief for taking notice of the Kasur incident.

Zainab rape, murder sparks outrage in Kasur

An air of gloom, mixed with rage, hovers over Kasur, situated around an hour's drive from the Punjab capital of Lahore, following the discovery of the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab.

The minor girl, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, had gone missing on January 4 when she ventured out of the house. Her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk five days later.

As protests re-erupted in the city today, the house of local provincial lawmaker Naeem Safdar was ransacked. Police also failed to stop the protesters from ransacking the local government hospital.

Residents are still protesting across the city, including Kali Pul Chowk, whereas the Ferozepur Road, linking Kasur to nearby towns and cities, remains blocked. Moreover, protests against the incident are being taken out across the country, from Peshawar to Karachi.



Markets in Kasur are also closed in protest against the incident. Similarly, sporadic demonstrations were held outside the District Headquarters Hospital where protesters ransacked the premises, which was left devoid of equipment as well as security and medical staff.

The Punjab Bar Council had also announced a complete boycott of courts today and demanded the immediate arrest of the killer(s).

Later in the afternoon, protesters attacked the dera [camp office] of local PML-N MPA Naeem Safdar, and burnt furniture and cars in rage.

Police resorted to tear gas shelling and use of water cannon to disperse protesters but failed to do so.

Imran blames Punjab Police

In a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan came down hard on the provincial government over the incident.

"The parents of the seven-year-old Zainab are also demanding justice from the army chief and chief justice, not the Punjab police and the provincial government. The police which is supposed to protect people is busy protecting one family,” said Imran.