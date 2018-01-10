Minor girl allegedly raped and murdered in Kasur; two killed in violent protests

KASUR: Protests erupted in the city on Tuesday following the alleged rape and murder of eight-year-old Zainab.



The minor, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, was kidnapped on her way to a tuition centre on January 5, according to police. Her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk four days after her abduction.

The initial postmortem report of the minor stated that she was strangled to death after being raped multiple times.

Zainab's parents after arriving in Islamabad - Geo News screen grab

The minor’s parents were in Saudi Arabia where they had gone to perform Umrah when the incident occurred. Upon arriving at the Islamabad airport, the parents claimed that police did not cooperate in finding their child. "If the police would have acted immediately, the culprit would have been caught," said Zainab's father.

The father stressed that they would not bury their daughter until her killer is arrested.

Responding to the parents' appeal the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa issued directives for all out support to the civil adminstration to arrest the criminals and bring the exemplary justice.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident. The LHC chief justice has summoned reports from sessions judge Kasur and police officials.



Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to immediately arrest the culprits. "I want the culprits involved in this heinous crime behind bars. Those failing in their duties will be proceeded against," Shehbaz said while chairing a meeting.

The funeral prayers of the deceased were offered Wednesday afternoon, led by Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s Tahir-ul-Qadri.

Protests were also put on hold because of the funeral prayers.



Two killed in violent protests

At least two people were killed and one injured when police opened fire on protesters who had broken into the DC Office. Video from the protests showed some policemen opening straight fire on protesters.

Video showing police opening straight fire on protesters

Protests are taking place in various areas of the city against the incident. Earlier, Angry protesters, chanting slogans against the authorities and demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, broke into the DC Office.



The protesters broke the gates and entered the vicinity of DC office forcefully. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Enraged protesters vandalised public property and cars inside the vicinity along with pelting stones at police officers.

Protests were also held on Tuesday but called off after eight hours when the police assured that the suspects would be arrested.

On Tuesday, protesters had blocked roads and closed markets. An incident of protesters pushing police officers was also reported near Ferozepur Road.

One of the protesters shared that seven minor girls were kidnapped last year, yet the police failed to arrest a single suspect.

CM directs authorities to immediately arrest culprits

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, taking notice of the incident, ordered authorities to immediately arrest the culprits.

The chief minister also summoned a report from IG over the matter. The culprits won't be able to escape punishment, he said.



Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief with the parents of the deceased girl. "Justice for the parents will be dispensed at all costs," he said, adding that he will personally look after the case investigation.

The chief minister also chaired a meeting over the matter earlier today, where he said verbal commitments will not work anymore.

"Just presided over a meeting of police and administration officials. Made it absolutely clear to them that lip service would not work. I want the culprits involved in this heinous crime behind bars. Those failing in their duties will be proceeded against. Very painful incident!" the chief minister tweeted.



Police officers should also be investigated for showing negligence, the chief minister said, adding that such sorrowful incidents would not be tolerated at any cost.

'Suspect will be arrested in next few hours'

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, while speaking to Geo News, assured that the suspect of the Kasur incident will be arrested in the next few hours.

He also challenged the narrative pertaining to police’s inaction in the case, adding that the police were in contact with the minor’s family constantly and conducting an investigation.



When asked about lack of police action regarding similar cases in Kasur, Sanaullah remarked that all the cases are of different nature. It’s not that there is just one suspect behind all the incidents whom the police have failed to arrest, he said.

The CCTV footage shows that the minor was walking with someone she knew. “It was either someone from her family, neighbourhood or servant,” the provincial law minister speculated.

“The CM personally focuses on such cases,” he said, adding that the case will be traced out soon. “The criminals will be caught, punished and taken to their logical conclusion.”

On the violent protests in Kasur, he remarked that the people should control their emotions in such situations and not cause harm to public property. “It is worrisome that some people are resorting to violence, arson. I request people to stay calm and exercise patience.”

‘96 DNA samples sent for testing’

RPO Sheikhupura Range, Zulfiqar Hameed said it was not correct to term the incident negligence on the part of the police.

While speaking to media, he shared that the minor was strangled to death after being raped and everyone is grieving over the incident.

The minor's family provided the CCTV footage and neighbours also helped in the case but it is incorrect to think that police is being negligent, Hameed said.

He remarked that reviewing footage from more than a dozen CCTVs installed in the area is an arduous task. However, police travelled quite far to search and review the footages.

The RPO assured that all possible steps will be taken for the sake of security.

Hameed also said that 96 samples of DNA have been sent for testing, adding that the police hope to find DNA match in at least five cases.

Earlier, DPO Kasur, Zulfiqar Ahmed revealed that over 5,000 people have been questioned in eight cases related to minor girls being allegedly raped and then murdered in the city, while medical checkups of 67 individuals have taken place. The official added that the police is using video from CCTV as part of the investigation.

Demands for justice

People on social media raised their voice against the incident and demanded swift justice for the culprit(s). #JusticeForZainab was the top trend on Twitter, with people calling for immediate action against those responsible.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the rape and murder shocking. He was critical of the provincial government, demanding immediate action against the culprits.

“Ten incidents of minors’ rape and murders had been reported in Kasur and eleven in Sheikhupura alone last year. It seems some parts of Punjab have been turned into hell for the children, especially the girls but Sharif brothers appear to have abandoned their duty as rulers,” the PPP chairman said in a statement.

In a tweet, the PPP chairman said that Pakistan needed to reevaluate how it dealt with such crimes.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari tweeted that the minor was horrifically tortured and murdered and her heart breaks for the child’s family.

Tahir-ul-Qadri, who offered the funeral prayers of the deceased, termed the murder of the minor an “abjection of humanity.” The government has failed to protect the lives and property of the people, he said.

“Four days have passed and the suspect is yet to be arrested,” he remarked, adding that the Model Town incident had been repeated in Kasur. “Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif need to help the oppressed and become their support.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in a tweet said: “The condemnable and horrific rape of the minor had once again exposed how vulnerable children are. “This is not the first time such horrific acts have happened. We have to act swiftly to punish and ensure that our children are protected.”



Imran also tweeted about the police opening fire on protesters.

PTI's Arif Alvi also demanded that the "culprits must be found and punished".



Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also spoke out against the incident, demanding swift punishment for the culprits. "The beasts who have disrespected our daughters should be punished immediately," he said.

He stressed that an example should be made of such beasts so that "no one has the courage to engage in such repugnant acts."

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz called for the culprits to not only be brought to justice but also made an example of.



On February 25 last year, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then strangled to death in Kasur. According to reports, her body was found at an abandoned house near her residence in Ali Park.

The victim's family and neighbours had protested by blocking Lahore road – as they demanded justice and called for stern punishment against the offenders.

In August 2015, the country's biggest child abuse scandal was unearthed in Ganda Singh Wala area of Kasur, where around 400 videos were made of 280 victims of abuse by a gang of over 25 criminals.