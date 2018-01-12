Punjab govt responsible, says Khursheed Shah as NA debates Kasur tragedy

KARACHI: A session of the National Assembly today brought under heated discussion the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kasur which sent shockwaves across the country this week.



Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah slammed the Punjab government for what he said was its failure to prevent such incidents.

"Parents are worried for their children. The Parliament needs results now," he said as he called for the Parliament to "play its role".

He also demanded that crime figures from all provinces be submitted in the Parliament.

PML-N MNA Mohsin Ranjha, speaking after the opposition leader, said such incidents occur all over the country and not just in Punjab.

Seven-year-old Zainab from Kasur was kidnapped, raped and murdered and dumped in a pile of garbage earlier this week – in yet another heinous incident of its nature that triggered protests countrywide as enraged crowds demanded justice.

Opposition parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami, as well as the civil society have strongly condemned the tragedy and demanded exemplary punishment for the suspect(s).

PTI chairman Imran Khan came down hard on the provincial government over the incident.

"The parents of the seven-year-old Zainab are also demanding justice from the army chief and chief justice, not the Punjab police and provincial government. The police which is supposed to protect people is busy protecting one family,” said Imran.

PAT chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri demanded the suspension of Punjab law minister and inspector general of police over the incident. "The IGP, law minister, and home secretary should be suspended with immediate effect," he said, adding that the chief minister should also be summoned and suspended.

Chairman of PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira also expressed deep regret over the rape and murder and the killing of two protestors on Wednesday.

According to the Punjab government, this is the 12th such incident reported from Kasur.

Among other agenda of the House today are the passage of COMSATS University Islamabad Bill, 2017 and the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The opposition is also expected to continue its protest against the delay in tabling of the FATA reforms bill in the house.