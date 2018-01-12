Normalcy returns to Kasur after violent protests over Zainab's murder, rape

Markets in Kasur had been shut down in protest over the incident. Photo: Geo News

KASUR: Normalcy seemed to return to Kasur on Friday after several days of protest following the discovery of seven-year-old Zainab's brutal rape and murder.

Markets opened after being shut for at least two days as traders announced an end to their strike while traffic began plying on roads that had been blocked by enraged residents protesting the gruesome incident.

The minor girl, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, had gone missing on January 4 when she ventured out of the house. Her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk five days later.



As protests re-erupted in the city on Thursday, the house of local provincial lawmaker Naeem Safdar was ransacked. Police also failed to stop the protesters from ransacking the local government hospital.

Residents protested across the city, including Kali Pul Chowk, whereas the Ferozepur Road, linking Kasur to nearby towns and cities, also remained blocked.

Moreover, protest demonstrations over the incident were held across the country, from Peshawar to Karachi.



The funeral of the two protesters allegedly killed by the police firing, Shoaib and Mohammad Ali, was held in the city's college ground.

Two policemen and as many civil defence officials have been held for firing on protesters while murder charges have been included in two FIRs registered against 16 unidentified policemen on the complaints of the deceased's brothers.

