This book teaches children about body protection in an age-appropriate way

Child sexual abuse is a very sensitive topic. Lacking the basic awareness and knowledge of the issue makes children more vulnerable to abuse.

Countless parents feel that child sexual abuse is a serious issue, but many often find it difficult to talk to their children about it.

The following children's book, prepared by non-governmental organisation Rozan, serves as a medium for children to learn about body protection in an age-appropriate, non-threatening and fun way.

The book, suitable for children 4 to 10 years of age, also enables parents and adults in approaching this embarrassing but essential topic with children in a comfortable way.





The above book has been published online with permission from non-governmental organisation Rozan.

