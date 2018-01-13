Can't connect right now! retry
Opinion
Saturday Jan 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

This book teaches children about body protection in an age-appropriate way

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

Child sexual abuse is a very sensitive topic. Lacking the basic awareness and knowledge of the issue makes children more vulnerable to abuse. 

Countless parents feel that child sexual abuse is a serious issue, but many often find it difficult to talk to their children about it. 

The following children's book, prepared by non-governmental organisation Rozan, serves as a medium for children to learn about body protection in an age-appropriate, non-threatening and fun way. 

The book, suitable for children 4 to 10 years of age, also enables parents and adults in approaching this embarrassing but essential topic with children in a comfortable way.


The above book has been published online with permission from non-governmental organisation Rozan. 

ALSO READ:

Empowering your child and preventing sexual abuse

This booklet helps parents and caregivers in talking about abuse with children in an easier, more effective, and practical manner to talk to their children about child sexual abuse.




