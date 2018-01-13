Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 13 2018
Afghanistan beat Pakistan in U19 World Cup opener

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

In an agonizing day for Pakistan cricket, Afghanistan beat Pakistan by five wickets in the opening game of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup on Saturday, after the Green Shirts earlier lost to New Zealand in the third ODI in Dunedin.

Pakistan, batting first, could only manage 188 in the U19 World Cup opener in Whangarei against U19 Asia Cup champions Afghanistan. Opener Rohail Nazir top scored with 81 off 114.

In response, Darwish Rasooli’s 76 not out guided Afghanistan to a five-wicket win against Pakistan.

Separately, Pakistan lost to New Zealand after suffering an embarrassing batting collapse in the third ODI in Dunedin. A withering spell by Trent Boult saw New Zealand rout Pakistan by 183 runs to comfortably wrap up the five-match series.

New Zealand beat Pakistan in 3rd ODI to clinch series

Pakistan all out at 74 in chase of 258

New Zealand, batting first, were restricted to 257, with their innings boosted by 11 off the final over before Boult was dismissed on the last ball.

Then, after Boult´s near unplayable overs, Pakistan were all out for 74 in the 28th over to give New Zealand an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

