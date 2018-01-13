Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan's credible nuclear deterrence only thing stopping India from war: DG ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

KARACHI: The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor Saturday responded to the Indian army chief's 'nuclear bluff' assertion saying that such statements are unbecoming from a person of a responsible stature.

Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Friday said the force was ready to call Pakistan's 'nuclear bluff' and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the government, according to Indian media outlets.

"We will call the [nuclear] bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff," Gen Rawat said at a press conference.

Speaking to state TV's world service, the Pakistani military spokesman said, "We believe COAS is a very responsible appointment and four-star is a rank with age-long experience and maturity."

India may 'test our resolve' if it desires, says Asif

Foreign minister responds to a recent statement by Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Asked what if India undertakes any misadventure against Pakistan, Ghafoor said, "Well, it's their choice. Should they wish to test our resolve they may try and see it for themselves."

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan has a credible nuclear capability, exclusively meant for threat from the east. "But we believe it’s a weapon of deterrence not a choice."

Responding to a question about New Delhi's role in destabilising Pakistan through state-sponsored terrorism, he said if India could overpower Pakistan through conventional engagement post-overt nuclearisation, it could have done that by now.

"The only thing stopping them is our credible nuclear deterrence as there is no space of war between the two nuclear states," the Pakistan Army general said.

"That’s why they are targeting us through sub-conventional threat and state-sponsored terrorism," he said, adding, "But they have failed on this account as well.

"We are a professional army, responsible nuclear state and resilient nation," the DG ISPR said.

"They must not remain in illusion," he warned.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz felicitates nation on extension of SC, PHC jurisdiction to FATA

Nawaz felicitates nation on extension of SC, PHC jurisdiction to FATA

 Updated 2 hours ago
Terrorist involved in Karachi airport attack killed: SSP Rao Anwar

Terrorist involved in Karachi airport attack killed: SSP Rao Anwar

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB to approach SC for verified record of references against Sharifs: sources

NAB to approach SC for verified record of references against Sharifs: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Another case surfaces of alleged sexual assault of minor in Karachi

Another case surfaces of alleged sexual assault of minor in Karachi

Updated 7 hours ago
Work, not words, brings about revolution: PM

Work, not words, brings about revolution: PM

Updated 7 hours ago
District bar elections underway in Punjab

District bar elections underway in Punjab

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Shahzeb murder case: SC orders names of Shahrukh Jatoi, others be put on ECL

Shahzeb murder case: SC orders names of Shahrukh Jatoi, others be put on ECL

 Updated 9 hours ago
Curbing child abuse: CM Punjab forms committee for protection of children

Curbing child abuse: CM Punjab forms committee for protection of children

 Updated 9 hours ago
SC forms inspection team to monitor private medical colleges, hospitals in Sindh

SC forms inspection team to monitor private medical colleges, hospitals in Sindh

 Updated an hour ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM