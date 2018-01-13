Pakistan's credible nuclear deterrence only thing stopping India from war: DG ISPR

KARACHI: The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor Saturday responded to the Indian army chief's 'nuclear bluff' assertion saying that such statements are unbecoming from a person of a responsible stature.



Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Friday said the force was ready to call Pakistan's 'nuclear bluff' and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the government, according to Indian media outlets.

"We will call the [nuclear] bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff," Gen Rawat said at a press conference.

Speaking to state TV's world service, the Pakistani military spokesman said, "We believe COAS is a very responsible appointment and four-star is a rank with age-long experience and maturity."

Asked what if India undertakes any misadventure against Pakistan, Ghafoor said, "Well, it's their choice. Should they wish to test our resolve they may try and see it for themselves."

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan has a credible nuclear capability, exclusively meant for threat from the east. "But we believe it’s a weapon of deterrence not a choice."

Responding to a question about New Delhi's role in destabilising Pakistan through state-sponsored terrorism, he said if India could overpower Pakistan through conventional engagement post-overt nuclearisation, it could have done that by now.

"The only thing stopping them is our credible nuclear deterrence as there is no space of war between the two nuclear states," the Pakistan Army general said.

"That’s why they are targeting us through sub-conventional threat and state-sponsored terrorism," he said, adding, "But they have failed on this account as well.

"We are a professional army, responsible nuclear state and resilient nation," the DG ISPR said.

"They must not remain in illusion," he warned.