Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Jan 14 2018
By
REUTERS

Strong earthquake in southern Peru leaves one dead, 20 injured

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

LIMA: A strong earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru on Sunday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, leaving one dead and around 20 injured and causing homes and roads to collapse.

The 7.1 magnitude quake hit at 4:18 a.m. local time (0918 GMT) at a depth of around 10 km (6 miles), the USGS said. Peru’s government Geophysical Institute said the earthquake was of magnitude 6.7 with its epicenter in Lomas, in the southern region of Arequipa.

Arequipa Governor Yamila Osorio said on Twitter that one 55-year old man died in the town of Yauca after being crushed by rock, while 20 people were injured in the town of Chala.

Several municipalities were without electricity, and many roads and adobe houses had collapsed, Osorio said. Many residents of Lomas were evacuated after feeling an aftershock, she said.

Earthquakes are common in Peru, but many homes are built with precarious materials that cannot withstand them.

In 2007 an earthquake killed hundreds in the region of Ica.

Peruvian maritime authorities said the quake did not produce a tsunami on the Peruvian coast.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper producer, although many of the mines in the south are located far inland from the coastal region where the quake struck. A representative of Southern Copper Corp said there were no reports of damage at its Cuajone and Toquepala mines in the regions of Moguegua and Tacna.

Jesus Revilla, a union leader at the Cerro Verde copper mine in Arequipa, said there were no reports that operations had been affected.

The quake was also felt in northern Chile, Peru’s southern neighbor. Chile’s National Emergency offices said there were no reports of injuries, damage to infrastructure, or interruption of basic services. Chile’s navy said the quake did not meet the conditions that would produce a tsunami off its coast.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

No survivors as Iranian tanker sinks engulfed in flames

No survivors as Iranian tanker sinks engulfed in flames

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Trump says program protecting young immigrants 'probably dead'

Trump says program protecting young immigrants 'probably dead'

 Updated an hour ago
UKIP leader under fire for lover’s ‘racist’ remarks on Meghan Markle

UKIP leader under fire for lover’s ‘racist’ remarks on Meghan Markle

Updated 2 hours ago
Burning Iranian oil tanker has sunk after Jan 6 accident: Chinese state TV

Burning Iranian oil tanker has sunk after Jan 6 accident: Chinese state TV

 Updated 5 hours ago
Turkish passenger plane goes off runway metres away from sea

Turkish passenger plane goes off runway metres away from sea

 Updated 6 hours ago
Netanyahu in India for first visit by Israeli PM in 15 years

Netanyahu in India for first visit by Israeli PM in 15 years

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
US whistleblower Chelsea Manning seeks Senate seat

US whistleblower Chelsea Manning seeks Senate seat

 Updated 8 hours ago
H&M 'racist' ad adds to company's woes

H&M 'racist' ad adds to company's woes

 Updated 8 hours ago
Captive orca Lolita to stay at Miami aquarium, rules US court

Captive orca Lolita to stay at Miami aquarium, rules US court

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM