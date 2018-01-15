Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
Web Desk

‘No excuses’ - Coach Arthur hopeful of better results in remaining games

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 15, 2018

Coach Mickey Arthur talks to media in Hamilton 

Pakistan cricket’s head coach Mickey Arthur has refused to be demotivated by his team’s dismal performance in the ODI series against New Zealand so far.

Speaking to media during a team practice session in Hamilton on Monday, Arthur said he was disappointed at how the team’s batting had fared in the first three ODIs.

“No excuses, [our batsmen] are far better than this,” said the coach about the batting collapse in the third match where Pakistan were bowled out for 74, as New Zealand took the five-match series 3-0.

Sarfraz slams ‘batting flop’ after loss to New Zealand

'Our bowlers bowled very well but the problems continue with the batting which again flopped'

“But our motivation is still very, very high. We have still got two ODIs left. We will make no excuses; we have to be better as a batting unit, we have to learn to bat in conditions different from home.”

Arthur confirmed there will be a couple of batting changes [in order and combination] before the team takes on New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Tuesday, January 16.

“[After working so hard in the nets], it is frustrating to lose, we have been working exceptionally hard,” he said, as he heaped praise on the Black Caps.

“New Zealand bowlers have been exceptional.. [credit to coach] Mike Hesson for building such a strong unit.”

The Green Shirts trained at Seddon Park ahead of tomorrow's day/night fixture. 

Tuesday's match will start at 6am Pakistan Standard time.

