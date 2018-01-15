Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB pleads IHC to let Ishaq Dar's corruption case proceed

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted on Monday its clause-wise response to former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to suspend corruption proceedings against him.

On December 20, the IHC had stayed the corruption trial against Dar until January 17, when it will take up the case. Dar is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income and is undergoing a case in an accountability court filed in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case. 

In its response to the IHC, NAB pleaded the court to dismiss the stay order halting the trial, stating that a proclaimed offender has to present himself before the court to get relief. 

The NAB has also requested the court to allow the continuation of proceedings against Dar.

IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Aurangzeb will take up the plea on Wednesday. 

NAB court adjourns Dar assets reference hearing till January 18

NAB special prosecutor submitted IHC stay order copy to the accountability court

Dar, declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings, had approached the IHC last year against the accountability court’s order declaring him a proclaimed offender and issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for him.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senate committee passes resolution against Indian COAS statement

Senate committee passes resolution against Indian COAS statement

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Will recover looted money once in power: Imran Khan

Will recover looted money once in power: Imran Khan

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Tortured body of minor girl found in Mardan

Tortured body of minor girl found in Mardan

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Child abuse survivor Kainat undergoes emergency surgery

Child abuse survivor Kainat undergoes emergency surgery

Updated 2 hours ago
Powerlifter Maryam Nasim eyes gold medal in her next challenge

Powerlifter Maryam Nasim eyes gold medal in her next challenge

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab government, police not serious in Zainab rape, murder case: LHC CJ

Punjab government, police not serious in Zainab rape, murder case: LHC CJ

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
SC orders demolition of illegal buildings in Murree within five days

SC orders demolition of illegal buildings in Murree within five days

 Updated 3 hours ago
LHC summons Punjab cane commissioner on Jan 17

LHC summons Punjab cane commissioner on Jan 17

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senior US State Department official, foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties

Senior US State Department official, foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM