pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will recover looted money once in power: Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

PTI chairperson Imran Khan at Khushal Khan Khattak University in Karak

KARAK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan on Monday vowed to bring money launderers to accountability and recover the country’s looted money once in  power.

Addressing students at Khushal Khan Khattak University in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI chief said he would recover the money laundered by the corrupt and invest in education when his party comes in power.

“Unfortunately, education wasn’t given [the importance it deserved] in Pakistan. The country’s biggest challenge is providing education to the youth,” he said, adding that the PTI would “come to power this year”.

Khan also vowed to invest in sports infrastructure. “My vision is that Pakistan becomes a sports superpower,” he said, pointing out that his government has constructed over a hundred grounds to promote sports in the country.

Recalling his cricket-playing days, the World Cup winning captain-turned-politician said he learned of mental strength and a winning attitude from former Australia captain Greg Chappell.

“I learned to overcome fear of failure and how to win at everything from [Greg] Chappell,” said the PTI chief, as he stressed the importance of a winning mindset for all cricketers, athletes and everyone in any profession.

