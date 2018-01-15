Zardari-Imran uniting will identify conspirators, says Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, remarked on Monday that if Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan would not unite, then how the conspirators would be identified.



The statement was made during her visit to Mozang area, which falls under her mother Kulsoom Nawaz's constituency NA-120.

The former first daughter, during her visit, inquired the residents about their problems.

"Those known for staging sit-ins are gathering once again, but these individuals will fail like the past," Maryam said, while speaking to newsmen.

She also expressed hope that the killer of eight-year-old Kasur girl, Zainab, will soon be apprehended and given an exemplary punishment.