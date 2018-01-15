Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Zardari-Imran uniting will identify conspirators, says Maryam

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, remarked on Monday that if Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan would not unite, then how the conspirators would be identified.

The statement was made during her visit to Mozang area, which falls under her mother Kulsoom Nawaz's constituency NA-120.

The former first daughter, during her visit, inquired the residents about their problems.

"Those known for staging sit-ins are gathering once again, but these individuals will fail like the past," Maryam said, while speaking to newsmen.

She also expressed hope that the killer of eight-year-old Kasur girl, Zainab, will soon be apprehended and given an exemplary punishment.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Over 1,800 clerics in Pakistan declare suicide attacks Haram

Over 1,800 clerics in Pakistan declare suicide attacks Haram

Updated 2 hours ago
Zainab's father says satisfied with govt measures in murder case

Zainab's father says satisfied with govt measures in murder case

 Updated 3 hours ago
Girl accompanying slain Karachi teenager says did not see assailants

Girl accompanying slain Karachi teenager says did not see assailants

 Updated an hour ago
CM Punjab inaugurates Ghazi Ilmdin block at Services Hospital

CM Punjab inaugurates Ghazi Ilmdin block at Services Hospital

 Updated 3 hours ago
Awareness, education necessary to fight child abuse: Bilawal

Awareness, education necessary to fight child abuse: Bilawal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Punjab IG, AG issued notices as SC takes up Zainab rape and murder case tomorrow

Punjab IG, AG issued notices as SC takes up Zainab rape and murder case tomorrow

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Terror outfit's spokesperson surrenders to security forces

Terror outfit's spokesperson surrenders to security forces

 Updated 5 hours ago
Senate committee passes resolution against Indian army chief's statement

Senate committee passes resolution against Indian army chief's statement

 Updated 5 hours ago
ATM skimming case: FIA gets custody of Chinese nationals till Jan 18

ATM skimming case: FIA gets custody of Chinese nationals till Jan 18

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM