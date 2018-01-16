Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Shaheen Afridi shines as Pakistan outclass Ireland in U19 World Cup

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

Man-of-the-Match Shaheen Shah Afridi took 6 for 15 

A magical spell by the young sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi skittled out Ireland for 97, handing Pakistan a nine-wicket win in the 10th match of the U19 Cricket World Cup at Whangarei on Tuesday.

Ireland, batting first, were bowled out for 97 after man-of-the-match Shaheen Shah bagged six wickets for a mere 15 runs, helped along by skipper Hassan Khan who took three for 16.

Pakistan chased down the target within just nine overs for loss of one wicket. Zaid Alam stayed not out at 43 off 19 balls and Hassan Khan was on the crease at 27 off 21.

The victory comes as a big boost to the Green Shirts after they lost to Afghanistan in the World Cup opener on Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Kohli century keeps India in touch with South Africa

Kohli century keeps India in touch with South Africa

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Sharapova and Kerber light up Australian Open

Sharapova and Kerber light up Australian Open

 Updated 53 minutes ago
LeBron James says Trump has emboldened racists in the US

LeBron James says Trump has emboldened racists in the US

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sarfraz, Hafeez lift Pakistan to 262

Sarfraz, Hafeez lift Pakistan to 262

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Injury rules out Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq from Hamilton ODI

Injury rules out Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq from Hamilton ODI

 Updated 6 hours ago
England's Stokes charged with affray over nightclub fight

England's Stokes charged with affray over nightclub fight

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM