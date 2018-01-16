Shaheen Afridi shines as Pakistan outclass Ireland in U19 World Cup

Man-of-the-Match Shaheen Shah Afridi took 6 for 15

A magical spell by the young sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi skittled out Ireland for 97, handing Pakistan a nine-wicket win in the 10th match of the U19 Cricket World Cup at Whangarei on Tuesday.

Ireland, batting first, were bowled out for 97 after man-of-the-match Shaheen Shah bagged six wickets for a mere 15 runs, helped along by skipper Hassan Khan who took three for 16.

Pakistan chased down the target within just nine overs for loss of one wicket. Zaid Alam stayed not out at 43 off 19 balls and Hassan Khan was on the crease at 27 off 21.

The victory comes as a big boost to the Green Shirts after they lost to Afghanistan in the World Cup opener on Saturday.