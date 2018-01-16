Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Malala Fund and Sharjah charity donate $700,000 to build school in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, The Big Heart Foundation’s Humanitarian Envoy, and Malala Yousafzai, in Oxford, London, following an agreement signed by Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, and Farah Muhammad, CEO of Malala Fund

The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), in cooperation with the Malala Fund launched by Nobel laureate and female education activist Malala Yousafzai, has donated US$700,000 to build a girls’ school in Pakistan.

The Sharjah-based global charity is funding the school project through its ‘Girl Child Fund’ in collaboration with the Malala Fund, local media reported. The school is being constructed in Swat Valley, Malala’s home district, and will open its doors to 350 girls in its 11 classrooms once completed.

The school is currently in the second phase of its construction, with the project due to complete in April 2018.

The donation was announced during an event in Oxford, London attended by Malala and TBHF humanitarian envoy Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi.

“I overwhelmingly thank The Big Heart Foundation for believing in my dream of a world where girls can choose their own future path. With their support, the Malala Fund can provide education for girls in my hometown, Swat Valley in Pakistan,” said Malala on the occasion.

The donation covers half the project’s financial needs and will be used to build classrooms, science and computer labs, staff rooms, principal’s room, a reception area and playground facilities. The school will also have a library, laboratory, an activity hall, and accommodation for female teachers from remote areas.

The funds will also partly cover the first two years of the school’s operational costs.

TBHF is a charity that aims to protect and enable vulnerable and marginalised children and their families, with primary focus on the Arab world, but it also extends support to other areas in most need.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Zainab murder case: Govt arrested innocent people for its paperwork, claims Shah

Zainab murder case: Govt arrested innocent people for its paperwork, claims Shah

 Updated an hour ago
PTI, PAT, PPP creating situations violative of Constitution: Marriyum Auragnzeb

PTI, PAT, PPP creating situations violative of Constitution: Marriyum Auragnzeb

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pervaiz Rasheed calls out Chaudhry Nisar’s ‘hypocrisy’

Pervaiz Rasheed calls out Chaudhry Nisar’s ‘hypocrisy’

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz questions PAT's 'grand protest' with elections around the corner

Nawaz questions PAT's 'grand protest' with elections around the corner

Updated 3 hours ago
ECP adjourns PTI foreign funding case until Feb 7

ECP adjourns PTI foreign funding case until Feb 7

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan’s enemy is our enemy, says US State Dept official

Pakistan’s enemy is our enemy, says US State Dept official

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
'Nation aggrieved over Zainab incident', SC displeased on lack of progress

'Nation aggrieved over Zainab incident', SC displeased on lack of progress

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB team in London to probe Sharif family assets

NAB team in London to probe Sharif family assets

 Updated 4 hours ago
Five security forces personnel martyred in gun attack in Balochistan’s Kech

Five security forces personnel martyred in gun attack in Balochistan’s Kech

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM