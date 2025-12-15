Soldier martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters/File

Forces conduct IBO in Kulachi area of DI Khan: ISPR.

Says operation conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

Forces carry out sanitisation operations in areas after IBO.



A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and seven terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij, were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to a press release from the military’s media wing, security forces conducted the IBO in the Kulachi area of DI Khan on the reported presence of militants.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense exchange of fire, seven khwarij were sent to hell,” read the statement.

During the intense exchange of fire, Naik Yasir Khan, 34, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat, it added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists. The ISPR said that the militants were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists found in the area, it added.

The ISPR vowed that the relentless counter terrorism campaign under the vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” by security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Terrorist attacks have seen a sharp increase in Pakistan, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime grabbed power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistan has repeatedly called on the Afghan Taliban regime to prevent its soil from being used by terrorists against Pakistan, and the issue recently resulted in heightened tensions featuring cross-border attacks by the Afghan side, resulting in retaliation from Pakistani forces as well.

Recently, a meeting of Afghanistan's scholars at Kabul University emphasised that the country's soil must not be used to threaten or harm any other nation.

Islamabad welcomed the resolution as a "positive development"; however, it regretted that such commitments had been made in the past but were not honoured by the Afghan Taliban regime.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi, during his weekly briefing on December 11, reiterated Islamabad's demand for written assurances from Kabul that Afghan territory will not be allowed to be used by terrorist groups to launch attacks inside Pakistan.