Wednesday Jan 17 2018
By
Web Desk

New Zealand name T20 squad to face Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

New Zealand T20 team/File photo

New Zealand on Wednesday named their T20 squad to face Pakistan in the three-match GJ Gardner Homes series.

Ben Wheeler, who last played for the Black Caps in February 2017, will return to the inter-changeable squad, from which selectors will seek to employ various combinations throughout the series.

Seth Rance will join the NZ ODI squad for the final match in Wellington, with Trent Boult being rested until the second and third T20. Lockie Ferguson will miss the first T20, Tim Southee the second, while Ross Taylor has been selected for the first T20 only.

Boult will also be rested in the final ODI against Pakistan on Friday.

New Zealand T20 squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Anaru Kitchen, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Ben Wheeler

