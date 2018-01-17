Belgium against renegotiation of Iran nuclear deal

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir and his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders

BRUSSELS: Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders met his Saudi counterpart Adel Al Jubeir here on Tuesday. During the meeting, bilateral relations, developments in Syria, Yemen as well as Iran’s nuclear deal, were discussed.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Foreign Minister Reynders emphasised that Belgium was against any renegotiation of the Iran nuclear deal.

He added that Saudi-Belgian ties are making progress.

The Saudi foreign minister, when asked about the situation in Yemen, held Houthi rebels responsible. He also accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism in the region.

Al Jubeir added it had been agreed that management of the Islamic Centre in Brussels would be the responsibility of the local Muslim community in Belgium. Earlier, the centre was being run by the Makkah-based World Muslim League.

Later, Al Jubeir met President of the Belgian Senate Christine Defraigne and members of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee.