Met Intezar a week ago, says girl accompanying Karachi police shooting victim

The vehicle of Intezar Ahmed. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The girl accompanying 19-year-old Intezar Ahmed, who was allegedly gunned down late Saturday by police officials in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), said on Wednesday that she met the deceased, "who was like a brother", a week ago.

Intezar was killed after Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on DHA's Khayaban-e-Ittehad Road. Following the incident, police registered a case and arrested eight ACLC officials.

Madiha Kayani, in an interview to a private news channel, narrated the incident today.

She said her and Intezar were in his car. They got burgers after which Intezar’s friend came and shook hands with him, but Intezar did not get out of the car.

Madiha says that a black car then followed them and tried to block their path, after which another bike and car came. "I asked Intezar 'what’s going on'. I was scared. They started shooting after which I tried to save myself. God knows how I escaped after the shooting ended. I swear to God I don’t know who the shooters were," she says.

Once the firing ended, Madiha slid out of the car and hailed a rickshaw but had to go back to the car as she had forgotten her mobile phone.

Talking about the suspects, she said, "it was dark and I could only tell that there was a cleanshaven man without glasses. He’s friends with Intezar".

When asked if that person [Salman] is in the police, Madiha replied in the negative and said he's a "sweet innocent guy, don’t drag him in the case," adding that she met Intezar through Salman a week ago, "he was like a brother".

One suspect gets bail for Rs0.5 million

Moreover, on Wednesday, additional sessions judge (South) approved the bail of ACLC sub-inspector Tariq Rahim.

Rahim, who is in custody, received interim bail until January 23 after submitting a Rs500,000 surety bond.

Also, investigators said the initial forensic test of the two weapons used in the incident revealed that one weapon fired 12 rounds and the other six. Details of whom the weapons belonged to will be revealed when the report is completed.



Police includes girl in probe

Late Tuesday, investigators told Geo News they have included the girl in their probe.

In her initial statement, the same girl had stated that the shooting was so intense that she could not catch a glimpse of the person who opened fire on their vehicle.



CCTV video of the murder

Earlier on Tuesday, the father of the deceased teenager said that he had no faith in the police investigation after he was shown the CCTV video of his son’s killing.

Speaking to Geo News, Intezar’s father said he had seen the CCTV video of the shooting that claimed his son’s life adding that the shooters took aim and fired at his son.

He said that there was a girl sitting inside the vehicle but he does not know who she was, and demanded that she be brought to light.

“That girl is the eyewitness of this murder,” the father stated, adding that he was not shown the complete footage, but only of the shooting.

“The police is involved in my son’s murder,” the father said adding, “why isn’t the girl in the video being brought forth?”

On Monday, DIG South Azad Khan had told journalists that police got the CCTV footage of the incident and all the policemen involved had been arrested.



Narrating what he saw in the CCTV footage, Intezar’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed told Geo News that his son’s car was forced to stop by a black coloured vehicle. After Intezar stopped his car another vehicle approached his car from the left side. The first (black) car gave a suspicious signal to the second vehicle, the father said, after which men in civilian clothes on motorbikes arrived on the scene.

Earlier on Tuesday, the medico-legal officer's (MLO) report was released which confirmed that Interzar died from a single bullet wound behind his ear.



The report also disclosed that other than the aforementioned body part, there was no mark of a bullet or torture on the body of the deceased.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has also ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder of Intezar, a formal request of which was received by the Sindh High Court on Wednesday (today).