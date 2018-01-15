Karachi youth killing: 8 police personnel to appear before court today

SSP South Javed Akbar had said that 15 bullet cases of 9mm were recovered from the crime scene. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

KARACHI: Eight police personnel who allegedly shot dead a young man in Karachi’s Defence area late Saturday night will appear before the court today (Monday).



Nineteen-year-old Intezar Ahmed was killed after shots were fired at his car. The police had earlier maintained that the youth was killed in firing by unidentified assailants on motorcycles. However, it was later disclosed that the Anti-Car Lifting Cell officials opened fire at Ahmed's car after he failed to stop his vehicle despite their instructions.

"There was deployment of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell there. They [ACLC personnel] opened fire on the car, which hit them. We are looking into this matter," DIG Saqib Ismail told reporters outside the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Sunday.



Two more personnel of Anti-Car Lifting Cell had surrendered themselves for involvement in the case Sunday night. According to the police, the two personnel had donned plain clothes while conducting snap checking alongside other officials. The eyewitnesses claimed that these two personnel had fired at the youth’s car.

SSP South Javed Akbar had said that 15 bullet cases of 9mm were recovered from the crime scene, adding that a girl was also with the deceased, who fled after the incident.

Parents appeal to CJP, COAS for justice

Intezar's family appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and the chief of army staff for justice on Sunday.



Speaking to the media at a press conference, the counsel for the victim's family Mohammad Asif said the boy was in a conscious state until a few hours before the incident and was at a friend’s house.

"There was a clear intention to kill," said the lawyer, explaining that bullet holes in the car show the police aimed to kill and not stop him.

He also complained that 3-4 hours after the incident, no police officer recorded the parents' statements.

Speaking to the media, Intezar's father said: "I want justice, I want the killers of my son".

Expressing zero faith in the police, he said he only trusts the chief justice of Pakistan and army chief to deliver justice.

The victim's parents informed the media that their son, an only child, was 19 years old and studying at a university in Malaysia after completing his O and A levels from City School, Darakshan.

Intezar had come to Pakistan for his winter break on November 29, they informed further.