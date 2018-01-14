Mystery shrouds killing of man in Defence Karachi

KARACHI: A man was killed in Khyaban-e-Ittehad area in the wee hours of Sunday.



The police earlier maintained that the man, Intezar Ahmed son of Ishtiaq Ahmed, was killed in firing by unknown assailants, later it was disclosed that the law enforcement authorities also opened fire at his car as he failed to stop his car despite their instructions.

Four policemen were taken into custody due to their alleged involvement in the case.

The deceased’s father informed media that Intezar, who recently came back from Malaysia, had a fight with two men two days back, Fahad and Haider, sons of a lawyer and policeman respectively.

SSP South Javed Akbar informed press that 15 bullet cases of 9MM were recovered from the crime site, adding that a girl was also with the deceased, who fled after the incident.