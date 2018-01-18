Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 18 2018
Pakistanis should curse leaders who curse, Sanaullah fires back at Imran, Sheikh Rasheed

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

The 210 million people of Pakistan needed to curse all those who curse, Rana Sanaullah — the Minister of Law for Punjab — fired back Wednesday night in response to the chants raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) and Awami Muslim League's (AML) respective chiefs Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed earlier in the day.

"For many hours, empty chairs sat gawking and cursing [the leaders at the rally]," Sanaullah slammed, adding that he was unsure if he should author his resignation to vacant seats.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi claimed that Sheikh Rasheed had "faked" his resignation, saying he had staged a drama.

"The time for the National Assembly to complete its tenure is so close that even by-elections cannot be held," stressed Abbasi.

Towards the end, the PML-N party member challenged Sheikh Rasheed to come to Pindi. He added that if the AML leader does visit, the public will stone him.

