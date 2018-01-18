Pakistanis should curse leaders who curse, Sanaullah fires back at Imran, Sheikh Rasheed

The 210 million people of Pakistan needed to curse all those who curse, Rana Sanaullah — the Minister of Law for Punjab — fired back Wednesday night in response to the chants raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) and Awami Muslim League's (AML) respective chiefs Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed earlier in the day.

"For many hours, empty chairs sat gawking and cursing [the leaders at the rally]," Sanaullah slammed, adding that he was unsure if he should author his resignation to vacant seats.



On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi claimed that Sheikh Rasheed had "faked" his resignation, saying he had staged a drama.

"The time for the National Assembly to complete its tenure is so close that even by-elections cannot be held," stressed Abbasi.

Towards the end, the PML-N party member challenged Sheikh Rasheed to come to Pindi. He added that if the AML leader does visit, the public will stone him.