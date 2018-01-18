New ball in NZ conditions giving tough time: Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman salutes the crowd after reaching fifty, New Zealand v Pakistan, 4th ODI, Hamilton/Getty Images

Opener Fakhar Zaman, whose two fifties in the ODI series against New Zealand went in vain as Pakistan come dangerously close to a whitewash, has identified the team’s struggle with the new ball as a key setback during the tour.

Speaking to media in Wellington today, ahead of the fifth and final ODI on Friday, the aggressive batsman said Pakistan would try their best to end the series at 4-1.

“We are working very hard as a team, we will try our best to win the last ODI and end the series at 4-1,” he vowed, as he admitted the team’s struggles with the new ball.

“We are not doing too well with the new ball in New Zealand conditions. We have to get better in the starting 10 overs of the match.”

But the 27-year-old was quick to acknowledge the positives from the tour.

“We [learned a lot], too many good things for us on this tour. We are focusing on the positives,” said Fakhar as he heaped praise on the Black Caps side.

The Green Shirts took part in an indoor training session at Basin Reserve as rain poured down over Wellington earlier today.