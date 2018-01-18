Can't connect right now! retry
New ball in NZ conditions giving tough time: Fakhar Zaman

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

Fakhar Zaman salutes the crowd after reaching fifty, New Zealand v Pakistan, 4th ODI, Hamilton/Getty Images 

Opener Fakhar Zaman, whose two fifties in the ODI series against New Zealand went in vain as Pakistan come dangerously close to a whitewash, has identified the team’s struggle with the new ball as a key setback during the tour.

Speaking to media in Wellington today, ahead of the fifth and final ODI on Friday, the aggressive batsman said Pakistan would try their best to end the series at 4-1.

“We are working very hard as a team, we will try our best to win the last ODI and end the series at 4-1,” he vowed, as he admitted the team’s struggles with the new ball.

“We are not doing too well with the new ball in New Zealand conditions. We have to get better in the starting 10 overs of the match.”

But the 27-year-old was quick to acknowledge the positives from the tour.

“We [learned a lot], too many good things for us on this tour. We are focusing on the positives,” said Fakhar as he heaped praise on the Black Caps side.

The Green Shirts took part in an indoor training session at Basin Reserve as rain poured down over Wellington earlier today. 

Stokes available for England despite charge

Coach tells ex-USA gymnastics doctor Nassar in court to 'go to hell'

Man stabbed before Atletico Madrid game

International hockey stars arrive to shine in Karachi

Pakistan Hockey Federation announces 20-player squad for World XI

Ngidi takes six as South Africa beat India in second test

WATCH: Will Ferrell’s bizarre interview of Roger Federer

Pakistan Baseball founder Khawar Shah passes away

Pakistan to face India in Blind Cricket World Cup final

