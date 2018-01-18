Two women martyred in cross-border Indian firing in Sialkot

RAWALPINDI: Two women were martyred and five people injured as a result of unprovoked Indian firing across the Working Boundary in Sialkot, the army's media wing said on Thursday.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five other civilians including three women were injured in the cross-border firing by Indian troops since Wednesday night.

The ISPR said the Indian forces targetted the civilian population in Kundanpur Village of Sialkot.

Border guards of the Punjab Rangers conducted retaliatory fire and destroyed an Indian force, the ISPR said.

Earlier this week on Monday, four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army responded to the attack and killed three Indian soldiers and injured many others, the ISPR had stated.

Frequent violations

India frequently opens unprovoked fire across the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and army officials.

On December 25, 2017, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred as Indian forces opened fire along the LoC's Rakhchikri sector. One other soldier was injured in the unprovoked firing.

According to the Foreign Office, India committed 70 ceasefire violations in the first 12 days of the year and 1,900 in 2017.