pakistan
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
SASalman Ashraf

Two polio workers gunned down in Quetta

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

QUETTA: Unidentified armed men attacked on Thursday a polio vaccination team in Shalkot area of the city.

Two lady health workers were killed as a result of the firing, the police informed.

Police officials reached the site of the attack after the incident and launched an investigation. 

A polio immunisation drive was under way in Balochistan this week, where in more than 2.4 million children were to be administered the polio vaccine. 

Polio team assaulted in Hyderabad over vaccine refusal

Police have detained two people suspected of being brothers of the attackers

Anti-polio workers are often targetted in Pakistan, which remains one of the handful of countries where the crippling disease is still endemic.

In December last year, a polio case was reported in the Gulistan area of Killa Abdullah district of Balochistan after a 16-month-old child was diagnosed with the virus.

The total polio cases reported in the country last year was eight of which three were from Balochistan. 

Lessening stream: Mutual efforts take Pakistan on brink of polio eradication

Five cases of polio virus have been detected so far in 2017 in the country

11th polio drive of 2017 kicks off in Balochistan

Drive to go on for five days in three high-risk districts


Comments

