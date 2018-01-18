Two polio workers gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA: Unidentified armed men attacked on Thursday a polio vaccination team in Shalkot area of the city.



Two lady health workers were killed as a result of the firing, the police informed.

Police officials reached the site of the attack after the incident and launched an investigation.

A polio immunisation drive was under way in Balochistan this week, where in more than 2.4 million children were to be administered the polio vaccine.



Anti-polio workers are often targetted in Pakistan, which remains one of the handful of countries where the crippling disease is still endemic.

In December last year, a polio case was reported in the Gulistan area of Killa Abdullah district of Balochistan after a 16-month-old child was diagnosed with the virus.

The total polio cases reported in the country last year was eight of which three were from Balochistan.



