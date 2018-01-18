India test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile

Agni-V on display during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2013

India test-fired its nuclear-capable long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) ‘Agni-V’, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The Agni-V, believed to be India's most advanced ICBM, was fired Thursday morning on Abdul Kalam island off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha.

"We have successfully launched nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V today," Indian media quoted defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman as saying.

The ministry called the test a "major boost" to the country's defense capabilities. The Agni-V was last tested on December 26, 2016, which was then described as its fourth and final experimental test.

Once the Agni-V is inducted, India will join an exclusive list of countries with ICBMs (missiles with a range of over 5,000-5,500km) alongside the US, Russia, China, France and the UK.