pakistan
Thursday Jan 18 2018
GEO NEWS

Governor Gilgit Baltistan deprived of property by sons

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

Gilgit Baltistan Governor Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit Baltistan Governor Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan has been deprived of his property by his sons.

According to the police, Mir Ghazanfar registered a complaint against his sons stating they sold his property by doing faking his signatures on the documents.

The governor confirmed the report, saying his sons took over his house by doing his signatures on the property documents. Mir Ghazanfar said he had cut ties with his sons over issues.

He added his sons had also filed a petition against him in the civil court.

One of the governor’s sons was also said to have caused panic in Hunza valley of the region when he opened fire in the air. People had protested the incident and demanded the GB government to take action. 

