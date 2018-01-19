Shehbaz, Achakzai meet in Lahore, condemn opposition tirade against Parliament

Achakzai and Shehbaz vowed to work together for the stability of democratic system, and said democracy is paramount to ensuring progress in the country-Geo News (screengrab)

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai during a meeting here condemned the disrespecting of Parliament in the anti-government rally held on January 17 in Lahore.

At Wednesday's 'anti-government' rally in Lahore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had cursed the Parliament for allowing Nawaz Sharif's re-election as the party head after his disqualification.



"I give Laanat (curse) to the Parliament that made a criminal the president of a party," he said, in an apparent reference to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif being elected the PML-N president.

Imran's remarks followed the repeated cursing of the Parliament from Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, who also announced his resignation from the assembly.

Shehbaz and Achakzai vowed to work together for the stability of the democratic system, and said democracy is paramount to ensuring progress in the country.

All political parties should play their part for a stable democracy, and should rise above individual interest and work for the country’s interest, Shehbaz said.

The chief minister added that the motives of political forces who want anarchy in the country are an open secret.

The two leaders also discussed political developments in Balochistan as well as the upcoming Senate elections next month.