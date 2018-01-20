Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
Mian Muhammad Abid

New CCTV video shows suspect doing rounds near Zainab's house

By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

KARACHI: A yet another closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the suspect in the Zainab rape-murder case in Kasur surfaced Friday night, wherein he can be seen doing rounds near the seven-year-old victim's residence.

Zainab, 7, was kidnapped on January 4 from near her aunt’s house in Kasur. Her body was discovered five days later from a garbage pile. A post-mortem report revealed that the minor girl had been sexually abused and murdered.

Candlelight vigils were held across the country, with the hashtag #JusticeForZainab trending on social media and celebrities, opposition politicians, and outraged web users demanding action from the authorities.

Multiple CCTV videos of the girl being led away by the suspected man have emerged so far. However, in the latest footage, the suspect's face is clearer as opposed to the previous video clips.

In the new footage, the suspect — who remains at large even after 10 days since the child's body was recovered — is seen walking down the street where the victim's house is located at 7:12 PM, on January 4.

He is seen doing wandering near Zainab's residence.

The minor girl was reported missing on the same day and her body was recovered five days later, on January 9.

Police say they have been continuously conducting operations and arresting on a daily basis suspected individuals, who, once questioned and cleared, are let go.

Authorities, however, said they await the DNA report of four under-custody suspects.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Naqeebullah declared innocent, probe committee seeks Rao Anwar’s arrest: sources

Naqeebullah declared innocent, probe committee seeks Rao Anwar’s arrest: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
'Unseen forces' removed Balochistan CM, claims PML-N Senator Yaqoob Nasir

'Unseen forces' removed Balochistan CM, claims PML-N Senator Yaqoob Nasir

 Updated 3 hours ago
Rao Anwar expresses reservation over enquiry committee member

Rao Anwar expresses reservation over enquiry committee member

Updated 4 hours ago
Justice will prevail: AIG Sanaullah on Naqeebullah murder case

Justice will prevail: AIG Sanaullah on Naqeebullah murder case

 Updated 4 hours ago
If a member curses parliament then he is cursing himself: PM Abbasi

If a member curses parliament then he is cursing himself: PM Abbasi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Islam prohibits waging war against Pakistan Army: Sufi Mohammad

Islam prohibits waging war against Pakistan Army: Sufi Mohammad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Ayaz Sadiq expresses disappointment over Imran’s tirade against parliament

Ayaz Sadiq expresses disappointment over Imran’s tirade against parliament

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan allows visa on arrival for group tourists from 24 countries

Pakistan allows visa on arrival for group tourists from 24 countries

Updated 9 hours ago
Army Chief confirms death sentence for 10 terrorists

Army Chief confirms death sentence for 10 terrorists

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM