New CCTV video shows suspect doing rounds near Zainab's house

KARACHI: A yet another closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the suspect in the Zainab rape-murder case in Kasur surfaced Friday night, wherein he can be seen doing rounds near the seven-year-old victim's residence.

Zainab, 7, was kidnapped on January 4 from near her aunt’s house in Kasur. Her body was discovered five days later from a garbage pile. A post-mortem report revealed that the minor girl had been sexually abused and murdered.

Candlelight vigils were held across the country, with the hashtag #JusticeForZainab trending on social media and celebrities, opposition politicians, and outraged web users demanding action from the authorities.

Multiple CCTV videos of the girl being led away by the suspected man have emerged so far. However, in the latest footage, the suspect's face is clearer as opposed to the previous video clips.

In the new footage, the suspect — who remains at large even after 10 days since the child's body was recovered — is seen walking down the street where the victim's house is located at 7:12 PM, on January 4.

He is seen doing wandering near Zainab's residence.

The minor girl was reported missing on the same day and her body was recovered five days later, on January 9.

Police say they have been continuously conducting operations and arresting on a daily basis suspected individuals, who, once questioned and cleared, are let go.



Authorities, however, said they await the DNA report of four under-custody suspects.

