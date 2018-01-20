Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Olympian abused by team doctor sees USA Gymnastics as 'rotten'

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

Olympic gold medalist and victim Aly Raisman speaks at the sentencing hearing — for former team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges — in Lansing, Michigan, US, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
1

LANSING: Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman blasted US gymnastics officials on Friday for failing to protect her and other women from years of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar, calling the sport’s governing body “rotten from the inside.”

Raisman — the co-captain of the US women’s gymnastics squad at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games — called for an independent investigation into US gymnastics and Olympic officials who she said had the power to stop Nassar.

Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree sexual assault in November.

“For this sport to go on, we need to demand real change, and we need to be willing to fight for it,” she said.

“It’s clear now that if we leave it up to these organizations, history is likely to repeat itself,” she said, referring to USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee.

The 23-year-old gymnast was the latest of dozens of athletes to testify this week at a hearing ahead of Nassar’s sentencing at the Ingham County Circuit Court in Michigan.

Many of them spoke tearfully of how the abuse at the hands of Nassar — the former national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics — left them emotionally scarred and angry.

In calling for an independent investigation, Raisman said she was dismayed that USA Gymnastics had offered only “empty promises” as the scandal unfolded.

Raisman — who won six Olympic medals, three of them gold, during her career — called on the governing body’s newly installed CEO Kerry Perry to heed a chorus of demands for more accountability.

“Unfortunately you have taken on an organization that is rotten from the inside,” Raisman said to Perry, who was not in the courtroom on Friday. “You will be judged by how you deal with this.”

Glaring at the former team doctor as she read a 15-minute statement during the fourth day of hearings in the Lansing, Michigan courtroom, Raisman defiantly told Nassar that his victims were no longer isolated and weak.

“We have our voices and we will not be silenced,“ she said. ”I’m no longer that little girl you met in Australia who you first began grooming and manipulating.”

Prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 40 to 125 years for Nassar, 54, who was also a prominent physician at a Michigan State University sports clinic. That would add to a 60-year sentence he is serving in federal prison on child pornography convictions.

With about 120 victims now expected to make statements at the hearing, more than initially expected, Nassar’s sentencing has been delayed to early next week.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

India win toss, invite Pakistan to bat in Blind Cricket World Cup final

India win toss, invite Pakistan to bat in Blind Cricket World Cup final

 Updated 2 hours ago
Impressive England beat Australia in second ODI

Impressive England beat Australia in second ODI

 Updated 3 hours ago
Int'l games at home to help reignite Pak hockey, says Dutch veteran Weusthof

Int'l games at home to help reignite Pak hockey, says Dutch veteran Weusthof

 Updated 11 hours ago
World XI beats Pakistan 5-1 in first hockey match

World XI beats Pakistan 5-1 in first hockey match

 Updated 11 hours ago
Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka for biggest one day win

Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka for biggest one day win

 Updated 14 hours ago
PHF honours hockey legends by inducting to hall-of-fame

PHF honours hockey legends by inducting to hall-of-fame

 Updated 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Second seed Wozniacki cruises into Australian Open last 16

Second seed Wozniacki cruises into Australian Open last 16

 Updated 17 hours ago
What’s gone wrong with Sarfraz XI?

What’s gone wrong with Sarfraz XI?

 Updated 20 hours ago
Barcelona stay calm after seeing unbeaten run end

Barcelona stay calm after seeing unbeaten run end

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM