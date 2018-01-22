New Zealand back in command after Rumman's early strikes

Fakhar Zaman and Umar Amin walk out to bat, New Zealand v Pakistan, 1st T20I, Wellington, January 22, 2018/Getty Images

Pacer Rumman Raees struck twice to remove the in-form Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips early after Pakistan posted 105 against New Zealand in the first T20 at Wellington on Monday.

Rumman injected new energy into the bowling side after Pakistan suffered yet another embarrassing batting collapse earlier.

He had Guptill caught for a mere 2 runs, and bowled out Phillips for 3, leaving New Zealand at 8-2.

But Colin Munro and Tom Bruce overcame the early setback and smashed the ball around the park to put New Zealand on track to chase the target.

Shadab Khan ended Bruce's innings at 26, as New Zealand lost their third wicket at 57.

Earlier, Babar Azam stood out with run-a-ball 41 as the rest of the team collapsed around him.

Babar Azam in action during New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th ODI/Getty Images

In a nightmarish start, Pakistan lost both openers Fakhar Zaman (3) and Umar Amin (0) early after being invited to bat first by the Kiwis.

Mohammad Nawaz (7) and Haris Sohail (9) were the next to go, as Pakistan were reduced to 22-4 before six overs.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was dismissed soon after for 9. Shadab Khan, out for a golden duck, followed next, leaving Pakistan at 38-6.

Faheem Ashraf was removed for 7, and Hasan Ali fell after a brave 23 off 12 balls, with Pakistan at 83-8.

Mohammad Amir went for 3, leaving Pakistan at 90-9.

Babar continued to fight on till the end, before he was caught off Colin Munro's delivery.

Tim Southee appeals during the 1st T20

New Zealand are on a high having just swept the one-day series against Pakistan and are backing themselves to continue that form as they switch to the shortest form of the game.

However, they suffered a setback hours before the match when captain Kane Williamson was withdrawn as a precautionary measure after complaining of a tight thigh.

Stand-in skipper Tim Southee said it was "not a typical" wicket at Westpac Stadium but he opted to bowl "as hopefully we will get something out of it early on."

New Zealand are resting fast bowlers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson for the match.

Pakistan are without Shoaib Malik who is out of the series after a delayed concussion suffered during the fourth ODI.

However, Hasan Ali who missed the final ODI with a groin strain was declared fit and named in the starting line up.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashradf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees.



New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Anaru Kitchen, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance.



Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV Umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)