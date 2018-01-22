Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Student groups clash over cultural event at Punjab University

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 22, 2018

Front window of a car smashed by the students during the clash at the Punjab University. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Two student groups clashed over a cultural event at the Punjab University here early Monday morning.

According to the varsity's administration, a student group attacked another over their preparations for the 'pioneer festival' in the Electrical Engineering Department. 

The students were seen attacking each other with batons and pelting bricks. They also torched a room inside the department and broke a number of windows of cars parked in the varsity’s premises.

Upon worsening of the situation, authorities called in the police who dispersed the students immediately.

18 injured as IJT activists attack Punjab University cultural show

Vice Chancellor Punjab University says action would be taken against those responsible

Punjab University Vice Chancellor has taken notice of the clash. Commenting on the incident, he said that the research lab was vandalised during the clash, and promised to take strict action against the students responsible for the incident.

The administration has barred access of media to the university.

On March 21, as many as 18 students were left wounded due to a clash between rival student groups in the same university.

According to reports, a student group was celebrating their cultural day outside the Faisal Auditorium, when a rival student group arrived and began chanting slogans against them.

Soon, both the groups were raising slogans against each other, which led to an all-out brawl.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had put the responsibility of the clash on Islami Jamiat Tulba activists. The IJT, on the other hand, had said their camp first came under attack by the rival group. 

Comments

