Indian aggression, misadventure will always get befitting response: COAS

SIALKOT: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Indian aggression or any misadventure will always get a befitting response, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS visited the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary in Khuiratta and Ratta Arayan sectors.

The army’s media cell added that the army chief met local commanders, who briefed him about Indian ceasefire violations, especially targeting of the civilian population across the LoC and WB.



“Our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement of 2003 should never be misconstrued as response limitation,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying during his visit.

The army chief also appreciated the effective and responsible response of the troops to India's unethical targeting and high morale of troops and civilians.

The COAS, while hailing the heroic determination of the local population, gave directions for enhanced protective measures including the construction of more community shell protection shelters, said the ISPR.

The army’s media cell further said that the army chief also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot to meet injured citizens due to recent Indian firing.

The ISPR said Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza and Commander Gujranwala Corps Lieutenant General Amir Abbasi also accompanied the army chief during the visit.



