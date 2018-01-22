People uniting for sanctity of vote: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that people uniting to preserve the sanctity of vote is a first of its kind occurrence — referring to the recent party rally held in Haripur.



Maryam Nawaz, in a Twitter post, lauded the gathering of the party's supporters in the rally, calling it as ‘only a beginning’.

In the rally on Jan 20, Maryam Nawaz flayed the opposition, referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, said that he should not blame rigging in the upcoming polls as "empty chairs do not give votes".



"Those sitting on the stage in Model Town know what will become of them in the upcoming elections," and added that the people defeated the "conspirators".

Taking aim at Imran, Maryam further asked why would defeat not become his fate as he [Imran] has done nothing for his province during the last four years.

She also praised the people of the area for supporting the PML-N and asked them to continue doing so in the next general elections.