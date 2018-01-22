Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

People uniting for sanctity of vote: Maryam Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 22, 2018

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that people uniting to preserve the sanctity of vote is a first of its kind occurrence — referring to the recent party rally held in Haripur.

Maryam Nawaz, in a Twitter post, lauded the gathering of the party's supporters in the rally, calling it as ‘only a beginning’.

In the rally on Jan 20, Maryam Nawaz flayed the opposition, referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, said that he should not blame rigging in the upcoming polls as "empty chairs do not give votes".

"Those sitting on the stage in Model Town know what will become of them in the upcoming elections," and added that the people defeated the "conspirators".

Taking aim at Imran, Maryam further asked why would defeat not become his fate as he [Imran] has done nothing for his province during the last four years.

She also praised the people of the area for supporting the PML-N and asked them to continue doing so in the next general elections. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Jang/Geo group's legal notice to Imran Khan

Jang/Geo group's legal notice to Imran Khan

 Updated 19 hours ago
No threat to democracy as long as people reap its fruits: DG ISPR

No threat to democracy as long as people reap its fruits: DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
Student shoots dead college principal in Charsadda

Student shoots dead college principal in Charsadda

 Updated 4 hours ago
Jang/Geo group issues legal notice to Imran Khan over venomous campaign

Jang/Geo group issues legal notice to Imran Khan over venomous campaign

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indian aggression, misadventure will always get befitting response: COAS

Indian aggression, misadventure will always get befitting response: COAS

 Updated 5 hours ago
SSP Muqadas Haider involved in son’s murder, alleges Intezar’s father

SSP Muqadas Haider involved in son’s murder, alleges Intezar’s father

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Naqeebullah's father demands justice after arriving in Karachi

Naqeebullah's father demands justice after arriving in Karachi

Updated 4 hours ago
Resignations should have come following Imran’s announcement: Khursheed Shah

Resignations should have come following Imran’s announcement: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 6 hours ago
Media should not create impression that abuse cases are rampant, says Iqbal

Media should not create impression that abuse cases are rampant, says Iqbal

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM