Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
REUTERS

Ruthless South Africa take aim at series sweep against India

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

 South Africa seek to inflict an historic series sweep against India 

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa have promised a ruthless approach as they seek to inflict an historic series sweep when they host India for the third and final test at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday, says captain Faf du Plessis.

The Proteas can complete a first clean-sweep of a three-test series against the sub-continent side, having already secured wins in Cape Town and Pretoria earlier this month.

A 3-0 series victory would not see South Africa take over from India at the top of the International Cricket Council´s rankings, but would move them to within decimal points of doing so.

With a four-test series to come against Australia in March, top spot would be tantalisingly close.

"I don´t think we´ll make changes for the third test just for the sake of giving opportunities. We want to keep our foot on the gas and apply as much pressure as possible," Du Plessis told reporters.

"It doesn´t happen a lot that you get the chance to beat a team 3-0 and I would favour dominating India and being ruthless.

"We can use the ODIs and T20s to try and rotate players. We have an amazing opportunity as a team to win 3-0, and that makes us even more hungry to go where no team has gone before."

South Africa will on Tuesday hand a fitness test to in-form opening batsman Aiden Markram, who injured his thigh in the second test.

If he is ruled out, his replacement is likely to be Theunis de Bruyn, with Temba Bavuma already out for four weeks with a fractured finger.

India had high hopes of a first ever test series success in South Africa when they arrived for the tour, but have fallen short in two hard-fought matches.

Virat Kohli was the only player to score a century in the series

Captain Virat Kohli, the only player to score a century in the series, was especially disappointed with their display in Pretoria on a wicket that was more suited to their game than South Africa´s.

Another defeat would be devastating for him as skipper, and he believes his side can get the better of their hosts.

"We have to believe that we are the best side (in the world)," he told reporters.

"We are not complaining about pitches, we are not complaining about conditions. We have come here to play. We have had equal opportunities to win in both games, and that´s the positive we can take out of it.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Root to miss T20 tri-series, Stokes delays return

Root to miss T20 tri-series, Stokes delays return

 Updated an hour ago
Bryan brothers end Aisam’s dream run at Australian Open

Bryan brothers end Aisam’s dream run at Australian Open

 Updated 2 hours ago
United sign Sanchez from Arsenal in swap deal for Mkhitaryan

United sign Sanchez from Arsenal in swap deal for Mkhitaryan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Three USA Gymnastics board members resign in wake of sex abuse scandal

Three USA Gymnastics board members resign in wake of sex abuse scandal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Star-studded commentary panel revealed for PSL 3

Star-studded commentary panel revealed for PSL 3

 Updated 19 hours ago
Australia to review woeful ODI form

Australia to review woeful ODI form

 Updated 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM