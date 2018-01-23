Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
Azaz Syed

Pictures show Rao Anwar trying to leave Pakistan

By
Azaz Syed

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pictures obtained by Geo News on Tuesday showed suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar trying to leave the country.

In the pictures, Anwar can be seen wearing a black cap, coat and glasses. He is not known to travel in such an attire.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rao Anwar was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the orders of the Supreme Court after it took notice of his reported attempt to leave the country.

Rao Anwar placed on ECL after Supreme Court takes notice of attempt to go abroad

SSP Anwar, wanted in an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah in Karachi, attempted to go abroad from Islamabad airport

According to details, Rao Anwar entered the Rawal Lounge at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport at 1:02 AM (Tuesday) and presented his documents to the FIA official at the immigration counter.

Prior to this, he had received his boarding pass through an accomplice who also had his luggage loaded.

When Anwar reached the FIA counter, the immigration official asked for his no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing him to travel abroad. Rao Anwar who did not have the NOC presented a letter for leave issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh. The immigration official then called the shift-in-charge who also demanded to see Rao Anwar's NOC.

Anwar remained at the airport for two hours and despite pressure from different officials, FIA immigration staff at the airport maintained that he would not be allowed to leave until a NOC was presented.


Advertisement

