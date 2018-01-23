Pictures show Rao Anwar trying to leave Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pictures obtained by Geo News on Tuesday showed suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar trying to leave the country.



In the pictures, Anwar can be seen wearing a black cap, coat and glasses. He is not known to travel in such an attire.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rao Anwar was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the orders of the Supreme Court after it took notice of his reported attempt to leave the country.

According to details, Rao Anwar entered the Rawal Lounge at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport at 1:02 AM (Tuesday) and presented his documents to the FIA official at the immigration counter.



Prior to this, he had received his boarding pass through an accomplice who also had his luggage loaded.

When Anwar reached the FIA counter, the immigration official asked for his no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing him to travel abroad. Rao Anwar who did not have the NOC presented a letter for leave issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh. The immigration official then called the shift-in-charge who also demanded to see Rao Anwar's NOC.

Anwar remained at the airport for two hours and despite pressure from different officials, FIA immigration staff at the airport maintained that he would not be allowed to leave until a NOC was presented.



