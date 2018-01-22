Naqeebullah's father demands justice after arriving in Karachi

KARACHI: The father of slain Naqeebullah Mehsud's arrived in Karachi on Saturday and demanded justice for the extrajudicial murder of his son.



"I want justice for my son," Khan Mohammad said, adding that he was thankful to those who had stood united with him to seek justice for the murder of his son.

A jirga (tribal assembly of elders) of the Mehsud tribe have camped in the metropolis' Sohrab Goth vicinity.

Naqeebullah's father said the entire country was saddened by the killing of his son.

"It was Naqeebullah's wish that his son would serve in the Pakistan Army someday," he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja, earlier today, refuted reports that the police conducted a raid at the residence of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar. The police chief also said that no one was taken into police's custody from Anwar's residence.

Meanwhile, suspended SSP Anwar announced today that he will not appear before the investigative committee probing the Naqeebullah fake encounter case.

The committee formed to probe the killing of Naqeebullah found the 27-year-old innocent.

According to the initial investigation report, the committee has termed Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless. In its report, the committee stated that there was no proof found of Naqeebullah being a terrorist.



The 2014 FIR presented by Anwar was also bogus, it said.

Before leaving DI Khan for Karachi, Naqeebullah's father had appealed to the prime minister, chief justice, and the army chief to punish the murderers of his son.

Speaking to the media, Khan had said that his son was not a terrorist or miscreant; he was a kind-hearted person.

The victim's elder brother, Fareedullah had said, "I had given Rs0.5 million to my brother for business. If Naqeeb had Rs7 million, then why would I go to Dubai and our father work as a labourer."

He had said that his mother had named his brother Naqeebullah, but his father would lovingly call him Naseemullah. "Naqeeb, out of his love for his father, had his CNIC made under the name of Naseemullah."

Marjan Khan, Naqeebullah's father-in-law, had said that Naqeeb was quite a jolly and friendly person.