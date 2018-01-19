CJP takes suo motu notice of Naqeebullah’s killing in police ‘encounter’

Naqeebullah (left) and SSP Malir Rao Anwar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice on Friday of the alleged extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi.

The chief justice summoned a report from the Sindh police chief in seven days.



SSP Malir Rao Anwar, in a media talk on January 13, had claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in a police encounter in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi.

Later, it was revealed that the deceased 'terrorists' included Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old from South Waziristan. His family claimed he disappeared on January 3 from Sohrab Goth and was then killed in a fake encounter.

Following a hue and cry on social media and by relatives of the Waziristan native, an inquiry committee was formed under the chair of Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi.

SSP Anwar appeared before a departmental inquiry committee on Friday in relation to the controversial killing of a suspected terrorist in a police encounter. The police officer submitted the deceased's criminal record to investigators.

Anwar said a kidnapping for ransom case against Naqeebullah, registered in 2014, has been discovered. Anwar submitted details of the criminal record to the inquiry committee.

Protest in NA

Federal legislators protested over Naqeebullah's killing in the National Assembly (NA) on Friday.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq summoned a report on the case from the Ministry of Human Rights.

The speaker directed the ministry to present details of the missing persons along with the Naqeebullah murder report.

While speaking in the assembly, FATA MNA Shah Jee Gul Afridi demanded details of all the injustices committed against the people from tribal areas in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's lawmaker Khawaja Sohail Mansooor demanded details of missing persons from Karachi.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Naveed Qamar suggested that the lawmakers should wait till the investigation committee’s report on the incident is furnished.