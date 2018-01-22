Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Neither caught Naqeebullah nor investigated him, claims Rao Anwar

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 22, 2018

KARACHI: Suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, accused of the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah, on Monday evening claimed that he neither caught Naqeebullah nor investigated him.

He also claimed that he was informed of the Waziristan native's encounter and investigation had revealed that he was involved criminal activities. 

Anwar also claimed that he neither caught Naqeebullah nor investigated him, adding that he had recorded his statement on the first day of the inquiry being formed. 

The suspended SSP is facing an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud.

A committee formed to probe the killing of Naqeebullah found the 27-year-old innocent. It termed Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless. In its report, the committee also stated that there was no proof that Naqeebullah was a terrorist.

Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar to be arrested if he doesn’t cooperate, says IO

Former Malir SSP Anwar is facing an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud

Anwar said he was not making enemies on purpose and an impression was created overnight that he had caught and killed the Waziristan native. 

The suspended police official said he was fighting Pakistan's war and it should not be confused as Rao's war. He further said that the country would suffer harm if the war on terror is stopped. 

Anwar further claimed that the residents of Malir district like him and pray for him. 

Anwar announced earlier that he will not appear before the probe team, claiming that he is facing a one-sided inquiry.

Anwar failed to appear before the probe committee and Inspector General Police Sindh AD Khawaja today.

While referring to the probe committee, he said there was no point in going where there was no hope for justice.

Anwar alleged that a malicious campaign against him was being perpetuated and dismissed the allegation that he unlawfully held people under his custody.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

People uniting for sanctity of vote: Maryam Nawaz

People uniting for sanctity of vote: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Jang/Geo group's legal notice to Imran Khan

Jang/Geo group's legal notice to Imran Khan

 Updated 21 hours ago
No threat to democracy as long as people reap its fruits: DG ISPR

No threat to democracy as long as people reap its fruits: DG ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Student shoots dead college principal in Charsadda

Student shoots dead college principal in Charsadda

 Updated 2 hours ago
Jang/Geo group issues legal notice to Imran Khan over venomous campaign

Jang/Geo group issues legal notice to Imran Khan over venomous campaign

 Updated 5 hours ago
Indian aggression, misadventure will always get befitting response: COAS

Indian aggression, misadventure will always get befitting response: COAS

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
SSP Muqadas Haider involved in son’s murder, alleges Intezar’s father

SSP Muqadas Haider involved in son’s murder, alleges Intezar’s father

 Updated 7 hours ago
Naqeebullah's father demands justice after arriving in Karachi

Naqeebullah's father demands justice after arriving in Karachi

Updated 6 hours ago
Resignations should have come following Imran’s announcement: Khursheed Shah

Resignations should have come following Imran’s announcement: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM