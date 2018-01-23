Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
AFP

Britain sets up unit to combat fake news

By
AFP

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

LONDON: Britain announced Tuesday it was setting up a new national security unit to combat "disinformation", just weeks after Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of using fake news to undermine Western institutions.

"We are living in an era of fake news and competing narratives," the prime minister's spokesman said.

"The government will respond with more and better use of national security communications to tackle these interconnected, complex challenges."

The new National Security Communications Unit was approved at a meeting of the National Security Council, which comprises ministers and senior security officials.

"This will be tasked with combating disinformation by state actors and others," the spokesman said.

"It will more systematically deter our adversaries and help us deliver on national security priorities."

In a speech in November, the prime minister accused Russia of mounting a "sustained campaign of cyber espionage and disruption", including meddling in elections.

"It is seeking to weaponise information, deploying its state-run media organisations to plant fake stories and photo-shopped images in an attempt to sow discord in the West and undermine our institutions," she said.

She warned: "You will not succeed... The UK will do what is necessary to protect ourselves, and work with our allies to do likewise."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook should pay 'trusted' news publishers carriage fee: Murdoch

Facebook should pay 'trusted' news publishers carriage fee: Murdoch

 Updated 19 hours ago
Facebook acknowledges social media's risks to democracy

Facebook acknowledges social media's risks to democracy

 Updated 24 hours ago
Only one in four Britons trust news on social media: survey

Only one in four Britons trust news on social media: survey

 Updated yesterday
Amazon to open first cashierless shop to public on Monday

Amazon to open first cashierless shop to public on Monday

 Updated yesterday
Facebook to open digital training hubs in Europe

Facebook to open digital training hubs in Europe

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook to let users rank 'trust' in news sources

Facebook to let users rank 'trust' in news sources

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
Trump signs bill renewing NSA's internet surveillance programme

Trump signs bill renewing NSA's internet surveillance programme

 Updated 4 days ago
WhatsApp introduces app for business accounts in select countries

WhatsApp introduces app for business accounts in select countries

 Updated 4 days ago
Google, Tencent eye collaboration on new technologies

Google, Tencent eye collaboration on new technologies

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM