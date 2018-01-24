Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
By
REUTERS

Belgian police shoot man armed with knife at station

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

Ghent railway station. Image obtained from social media. Geo.tv via Ioannis Sgouromitis‏/@Sgouromitis

BRUSSELS: Belgian police shot a man armed with a knife at the main railway station in the western city of Ghent on Tuesday and the man was taken to the hospital, state broadcaster VRT said.

Belgium reduced its national threat level on Monday, saying a militant attack had become less likely almost two years after bombings killed 32 people in Brussels.

The government reduced the threat level to two on a four-tier scale, indicating a medium risk. Authorities had been on alert at level three for the serious chance of an attack since the bombings on March 22, 2016.

Local police were not immediately available for comment on the incident in Ghent.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Twin car bombs kill over 20 in Libya's Benghazi: officials

Twin car bombs kill over 20 in Libya's Benghazi: officials

 Updated 48 minutes ago
US Dems urge social media companies to probe Russia-linked accounts

US Dems urge social media companies to probe Russia-linked accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pence visits Western Wall after pro-Israel speech

Pence visits Western Wall after pro-Israel speech

 Updated 5 hours ago
ICJ instructs India to submit reply in Jadhav case by April 17

ICJ instructs India to submit reply in Jadhav case by April 17

 Updated 5 hours ago
One dead in Kentucky school shooting: governor

One dead in Kentucky school shooting: governor

 Updated 6 hours ago
Donald Trump imitates Narendra Modi’s accent: reports

Donald Trump imitates Narendra Modi’s accent: reports

Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
11 Asia-Pacific nations agree to move towards trade deal without US: Japan

11 Asia-Pacific nations agree to move towards trade deal without US: Japan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trump wins Davos raves for 'landmark' tax cut

Trump wins Davos raves for 'landmark' tax cut

 Updated 8 hours ago
Palestinians get 3G internet after decade-long row

Palestinians get 3G internet after decade-long row

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM