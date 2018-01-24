Two killed in drone strike near Orakzai-Kurram agencies border: sources

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed in a drone strike at an area situated close to the Orakzai Agency and Kurram Agency, political administration officials informed Geo News on Wednesday.



The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed.

Earlier, on January 17, as many as two suspected militants were killed in the day's second drone strike in Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, Geo News reported citing sources.

The latest drone attack took place in Shanqilay area of Afghanistan near the Pak-Afghan border. Hours before, at least one person was injured in a strike in Lower Kurram Agency, sources said.

A missile fired from a drone landed outside a house in Badshah Kot area of the agency – one of the seven tribal agencies in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas.