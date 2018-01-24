Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two killed in drone strike near Orakzai-Kurram agencies border: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed in a drone strike at an area situated close to the Orakzai Agency and Kurram Agency, political administration officials informed Geo News on Wednesday.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed.

Earlier, on January 17, as many as two suspected militants were killed in the day's second drone strike in Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, Geo News reported citing sources. 

The latest drone attack took place in Shanqilay area of Afghanistan near the Pak-Afghan border. Hours before, at least one person was injured in a strike in Lower Kurram Agency, sources said.

A missile fired from a drone landed outside a house in Badshah Kot area of the agency – one of the seven tribal agencies in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Malala offers writer Stephen Fry Oxford University tour to 'see what you've missed'

Malala offers writer Stephen Fry Oxford University tour to 'see what you've missed'

 Updated an hour ago
PM Abbasi reaches Davos to attend World Economic Forum

PM Abbasi reaches Davos to attend World Economic Forum

 Updated 2 hours ago
Lord Nazir Ahmed's house robbed

Lord Nazir Ahmed's house robbed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan will not be pressured by US on nuclear policy strategy: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan will not be pressured by US on nuclear policy strategy: Khawaja Asif

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Khursheed Shah slams CM Punjab's conference, says applause was 'embarrassing'

Khursheed Shah slams CM Punjab's conference, says applause was 'embarrassing'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Punjab CM offers assistance to KP govt in Aasma rape, murder case

Punjab CM offers assistance to KP govt in Aasma rape, murder case

Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Accused tricked Zainab by telling her she will meet us, says father

Accused tricked Zainab by telling her she will meet us, says father

 Updated 11 hours ago
Nawaz lauds Shehbaz, Punjab police for catching Zainab's murderer

Nawaz lauds Shehbaz, Punjab police for catching Zainab's murderer

 Updated 12 hours ago
Naval college student aces Cambridge exam

Naval college student aces Cambridge exam

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM