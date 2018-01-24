Mardan police fail to nab culprit in Aasma rape, murder case

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector-General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud confirmed last Wednesday the four-year-old was strangled to death, adding that the post-mortem report points towards sexual assault

MARDAN: Police have failed to find the man responsible for the rape and murder of minor Aasma who went missing on January 13 from the Gujjar Garhi area and was found dead the next day at 3pm.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector-General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud confirmed last Wednesday the four-year-old was strangled to death, adding that the post-mortem report points towards sexual assault.

Two-hundred people have been questioned and their DNA samples collected, police said, adding that a forensic report is awaited.

According to DPO Mardan Mian Saeed, about six to eight suspects have been detained and are being questioned.

Saeed also said the services of a psychologist are also being employed to track down the suspect.

Aasma’s family is also being questioned, he added.

DPO Mardan said last week that authorities have conducted geo-fencing of the area.