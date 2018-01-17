Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
Minor girl found dead in Mardan was raped, claims nazim

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

Minor's body was found in sugar cane fields in Mardan, Geo News had reported Monday morning. Photo: Geo News screen grab
 

MARDAN: A three-year-old girl, found dead in Mardan's Gujar Garhi area Monday morning, was murdered after being raped, according to Mardan District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar.

The district nazim said that he has seen the postmortem report and it clearly states that the minor was raped. 

However, DPO Mardan Mian Saeed negated the claims and said that the girl was strangled to death. He pointed out that the post-mortem report does not point towards rape. 

Tortured body of minor girl found in Mardan

The DPO informed that the minor was strangled to death

Mayar alleged that the police are trying their best to hide the postmortem report. 

The girl belonged to an unprivileged background and her father works as a labourer in a foreign country, he said, adding “We will ensure justice is dispensed.”

He further stressed that district government will extend all help to the victim's family. "The incident highlights the criminal negligence of the KP government," he said, adding "not a single official of the KP government went to condole the victim's parents and no one took notice of the incident."

The police are trying to hide the facts as they don't want people to start protesting like they did in Kasur, Mahar said while speaking to Geo News. 

"ANP [Awami National Party] will use its democratic right and stage a protest against the government," he added. 

The minor's body was found in a sugarcane field in Mardan, Geo News had reported Monday morning. 

The DPO informed that the minor was strangled to death, adding that there were torture marks on the body.

According to the police, the girl had gone missing after she left her house a day earlier. The police have also formed an investigation team to probe the incident.

‘Incident shows performance of Imran’s police’

PM’s adviser Ameer Muqam condemned the incident and said: “The cases against minors have become quite problematic for the entire country.”

Lashing out at the PML-N's political opponent Imran Khan, he remarked that this incident shows the ‘brilliant’ performance of Imran's police.

Before this, two innocent girls were killed after rape in the area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak's constituency.

“Imran’s concept of justice changes in different provinces. His consciousness is awakened only in Punjab while he turns a blind eye towards injustice in KP.”

