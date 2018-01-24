KP's public should give chance to PML-N: Saad Rafique

KOHAT: The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should give a chance to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to see progress as they did not get anything by voting other political parties into power, said Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique Wednesday.



While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Kohat-Rawalpindi rail service, the federal minister said the public in KP gave a chance to Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Awami National Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but the province remained underdeveloped.

However, he added, if people of the province vote PML-N into power, the party would bring infrastructure of the province at par with that of Punjab.

Saad Rafique said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has the same amount of funds his counterpart in KP, Pervez Khattak, does, but more progress was achieved in Punjab. The railway minister added that Shehbaz’s work was lauded in China and Turkey too.

The federal minister lashed out at PTI Chairperson Imran Khan for mocking Punjab government metro bus project, saying corrupt and uncompetitive people only talk and do nothing.

The rail service inaugurated Wednesday was abandoned in May 2013.

Under the rail service project, it is said that the station has also been renovated.