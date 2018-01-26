Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Jan 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan to face India in U-19 Cricket World Cup semifinal

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 26, 2018

Archrivals Pakistan and India meet again 

Pakistan will face off against traditional rivals India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semifinal in Christchurch on Tuesday, January 30.

India beat Bangladesh by 131 runs in the quarterfinal today to clinch the fourth and final spot in the U-19 World Cup semis. Pakistan had already qualified for the semifinal after outclassing South Africa in a thrilling encounter earlier this week.

Read: Ali Zaryab, Musa steer Pakistan into semifinals

Australia will take on high-flying Afghanistan in the other semifinal at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Monday, January 29. Afghanistan stormed into the semis after crushing hosts New Zealand by 202 runs in the quarters. 

Both the semifinals will start at 2:30am Pakistan time (10:30am New Zealand time).

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Bumrah’s five-wicket haul swings third Test in India’s favour

Bumrah’s five-wicket haul swings third Test in India’s favour

 Updated an hour ago
Vince McMahon announces return of 'reimagined' XFL in 2020

Vince McMahon announces return of 'reimagined' XFL in 2020

 Updated 2 hours ago
Federer faces Chung hurdle to 30th Slam final

Federer faces Chung hurdle to 30th Slam final

 Updated 3 hours ago
Big names skip Windies' World Cup qualifiers for PSL

Big names skip Windies' World Cup qualifiers for PSL

 Updated 3 hours ago
PCB plans players’ management policy to regulate league appearances

PCB plans players’ management policy to regulate league appearances

 Updated 13 hours ago
Islamabad, Quetta to face off in friendly match ahead of PSL 3

Islamabad, Quetta to face off in friendly match ahead of PSL 3

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Maxwell back in Australia ODI squad as cover for Finch

Maxwell back in Australia ODI squad as cover for Finch

 Updated yesterday
‘Apologise’, Serena tells Sandgren

‘Apologise’, Serena tells Sandgren

 Updated yesterday
Zidane takes blame as Real Madrid suffer humiliating defeat

Zidane takes blame as Real Madrid suffer humiliating defeat

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM