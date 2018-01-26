Pakistan to face India in U-19 Cricket World Cup semifinal

Archrivals Pakistan and India meet again

Pakistan will face off against traditional rivals India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semifinal in Christchurch on Tuesday, January 30.

India beat Bangladesh by 131 runs in the quarterfinal today to clinch the fourth and final spot in the U-19 World Cup semis. Pakistan had already qualified for the semifinal after outclassing South Africa in a thrilling encounter earlier this week.

Australia will take on high-flying Afghanistan in the other semifinal at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Monday, January 29. Afghanistan stormed into the semis after crushing hosts New Zealand by 202 runs in the quarters.

Both the semifinals will start at 2:30am Pakistan time (10:30am New Zealand time).